Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading Up 255% Over Last Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 255% higher against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.77 or 0.00547864 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006191 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00029677 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,827.91 or 0.03363181 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

