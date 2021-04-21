Mercantile Bank Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend payment by 51.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,436. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $514.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

