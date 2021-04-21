Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Merchants Bancorp worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 1,807.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

MBIN opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $111.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

In related news, insider Susan Dehner Kucer acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $356,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

