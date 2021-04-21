Merculet Reaches Market Cap of $7.76 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Merculet has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. Merculet has a total market cap of $7.76 million and approximately $348,934.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00062185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.20 or 0.00275898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.14 or 0.01041175 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00024745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.44 or 0.00649120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,474.13 or 0.99903546 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,327,427,964 coins. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

