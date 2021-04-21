Mercury (MER) Price Hits $0.0273 on Major Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, Mercury has traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $29,279.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury coin can now be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00061842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00273716 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $550.51 or 0.01027291 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,739.35 or 1.00282019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.01 or 0.00645685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

