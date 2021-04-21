Meritage Homes (MTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Meritage Homes to post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Meritage Homes to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $36.99 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day moving average is $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.56.

In related news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

