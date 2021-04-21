Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s current price.

MTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.56.

NYSE:MTH traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $94.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,280. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day moving average is $90.78. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

