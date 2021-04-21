Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s current price.
MTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.56.
NYSE:MTH traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $94.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,280. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day moving average is $90.78. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $117.06.
In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
