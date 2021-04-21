Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $8.81

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.81, but opened at $8.51. Mesoblast shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MESO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 3.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 591.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in Mesoblast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 250,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Mesoblast by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mesoblast by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

