Meta (MTA) Price Hits $2.75 on Exchanges

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Meta has a market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Meta coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meta Coin Profile

MTA is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

