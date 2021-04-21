MetaHash (MHC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.36 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. #MetaHash has a market cap of $120.32 million and $4.36 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00064505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.00275846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.83 or 0.00972466 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00024543 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.62 or 0.00668989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,119.77 or 1.00035243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,672,451,179 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,143,571 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.