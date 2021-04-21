Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded 122.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 127.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a total market cap of $56.75 million and $786,737.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004540 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00042277 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Profile

DNA is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

