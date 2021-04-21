Metaverse ETP Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.15 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $35.31 million and $1.15 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.59 or 0.04466501 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00061035 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,197,688 coins and its circulating supply is 78,197,590 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.