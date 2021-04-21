Methanex (MEOH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $811.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.91 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Methanex to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEOH. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

