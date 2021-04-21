Methanex (MX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.37 per share for the quarter.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$843.42 million.

Methanex stock opened at C$44.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of -17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.08. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$17.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$49.50.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

