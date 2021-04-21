Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €9.00 ($10.59) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €8.67 ($10.20).

Get Metro alerts:

ETR B4B3 opened at €10.50 ($12.35) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.25. Metro has a 12 month low of €7.92 ($9.32) and a 12 month high of €13.00 ($15.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 million and a PE ratio of 6.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.