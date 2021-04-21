Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €8.00 by Baader Bank

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.41) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 23.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on B4B3. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €8.67 ($10.20).

B4B3 stock opened at €10.50 ($12.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 million and a PE ratio of 6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €10.90 and its 200 day moving average is €10.25. Metro has a one year low of €7.92 ($9.32) and a one year high of €13.00 ($15.29).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

