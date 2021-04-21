Metronome Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $195,295.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. Metronome has a market cap of $39.65 million and $195,295.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $3.41 or 0.00006327 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Metronome has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00062528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00273583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.17 or 0.01031215 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00024251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.03 or 0.00656413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,888.85 or 0.99917287 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,952,568 coins and its circulating supply is 11,618,619 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.