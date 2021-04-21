MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. MGE Energy reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $136.51 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday.

MGEE traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MGE Energy has a one year low of $56.25 and a one year high of $75.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 47.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

