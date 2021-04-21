MGM Resorts International (MGM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MGM Resorts International to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MGM opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $386,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,587.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

