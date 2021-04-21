MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,764 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of MGM Resorts International worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $40.49. 389,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,617,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.81.

In other news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $386,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,587.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

