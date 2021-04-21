Michael D. Mcinnis Sells 25,000 Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Michael D. Mcinnis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.95, for a total value of C$373,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,945,488.35.

CVE VIT traded down C$0.13 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.30. 136,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,041. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The company has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. Victoria Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$5.55 and a 12 month high of C$9.90.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

