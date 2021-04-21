Michael D. Mcinnis Sells 25,000 Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Michael D. Mcinnis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.95, for a total value of C$373,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,945,488.35.
CVE VIT traded down C$0.13 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.30. 136,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,041. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The company has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. Victoria Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$5.55 and a 12 month high of C$9.90.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
Featured Article: What is operating income?
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.