Micromines 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,444.00 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. Micromines has a market capitalization of $198,135.43 and $2,444.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Micromines has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Micromines coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Micromines alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00063850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.87 or 0.00275770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.92 or 0.01023229 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00024740 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.59 or 0.00664199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,683.24 or 0.99798872 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 coins. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Micromines’ official website is micromines.co

Micromines Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.