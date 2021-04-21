Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,431 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $258.26 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.11 and a fifty-two week high of $261.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

