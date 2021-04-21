Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,420 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.5% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $258.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.21. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $166.11 and a 12-month high of $261.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

