Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.02.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $259.13. The company had a trading volume of 479,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,625,500. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.01 and its 200-day moving average is $226.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $166.11 and a 52 week high of $261.48.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $2,658,504,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $328,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

