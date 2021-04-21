Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. trimmed its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up approximately 2.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $58,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,036,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,710 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.36.

MAA traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $155.31. The stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,703. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $154.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.32. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

