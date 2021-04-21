Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $154.69 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $154.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $101,190.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,632 shares of company stock worth $2,142,710 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.