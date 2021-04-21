Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 6.51%.

Shares of MBCN opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.58. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MBCN. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Michael C. Voinovich acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $27,230.00. 7.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.