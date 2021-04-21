MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Hits Market Cap of $180.85 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $180.85 million and $156,908.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $16.86 or 0.00030385 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.17 or 0.00560684 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006171 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,921.11 or 0.03461532 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 119.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,724,496 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

