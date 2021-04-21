Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CL King lifted their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $451,960.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,596. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,876,000 after purchasing an additional 180,892 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,003,000 after buying an additional 31,556 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,020,000 after buying an additional 37,312 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after buying an additional 106,964 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 294,327 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTX opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

