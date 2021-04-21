Minereum (MNE) Market Cap Reaches $4.02 Million

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges. Minereum has a total market cap of $4.02 million and $51,214.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00067802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00094510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.24 or 0.00661442 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.35 or 0.08129968 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00050026 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,919,651 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

