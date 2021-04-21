Minter Network Achieves Market Cap of $61.39 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Minter Network has a market cap of $61.39 million and approximately $456,773.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00064689 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.32 or 0.00277543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00025169 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00049181 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,006,714,430 coins and its circulating supply is 3,801,504,863 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

