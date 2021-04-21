Mirrored Alibaba 24 Hour Volume Reaches $258,787.00 (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be purchased for approximately $231.64 or 0.00412335 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a market cap of $29.64 million and approximately $258,787.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00062168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.83 or 0.00275603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.02 or 0.01023578 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00024892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.40 or 0.00662903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,973.42 or 0.99636317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Alibaba

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 127,971 coins. The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

