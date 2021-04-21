Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for $341.59 or 0.00640334 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $33.05 million and $99,752.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00062307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.00274214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.71 or 0.01021098 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00024133 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.70 or 0.00648027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,226.12 or 0.99775428 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 96,740 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

