Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for about $17.36 or 0.00031273 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $36.10 million and $357,171.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00064552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.00274908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.94 or 0.00972911 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00024751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.76 or 0.00673471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,290.62 or 0.99627663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,080,073 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

