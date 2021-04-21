Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Down 9.3% This Week

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $510.51 or 0.00923089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $32.63 million and $1.24 million worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00061739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00276612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $563.18 or 0.01018315 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00024901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,126.39 or 0.99677387 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.19 or 0.00640429 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 63,917 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

