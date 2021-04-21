Mirrored Netflix Reaches 1-Day Volume of $171,317.00 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $33.51 million and $171,317.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $511.81 or 0.00947301 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00061786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00273757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.70 or 0.01022980 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00024392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.50 or 0.00648727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,989.54 or 0.99928243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 65,469 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.