Mirrored ProShares VIX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $790,140.00 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $28.51 million and approximately $790,140.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for about $8.25 or 0.00015278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00062656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00274817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $549.52 or 0.01017226 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00024281 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $354.49 or 0.00656206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,079.32 or 1.00108092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,453,993 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

