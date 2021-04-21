Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Trading 1.5% Lower This Week

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $38.00 million and approximately $470,936.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be bought for $735.11 or 0.01332692 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00064279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.66 or 0.00276754 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.70 or 0.01012864 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00024511 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.35 or 0.00667780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,101.39 or 0.99893466 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 51,695 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

