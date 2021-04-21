Mist (MIST) Hits Market Cap of $7.30 Million

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 120.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Mist coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mist has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Mist has a total market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mist

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

