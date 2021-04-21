Mist Price Tops $0.10 (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 66.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Mist has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mist has traded flat against the dollar. One Mist coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00066855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00020236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00094381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.14 or 0.00658912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,193.15 or 0.07823883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00049545 BTC.

Mist Profile

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

