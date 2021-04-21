Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0993 on Major Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Mithril has a market cap of $99.31 million and $57.61 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for about $0.0993 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mithril has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00014213 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.12 or 0.00404424 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001742 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

