Mixin Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. Mixin has a total market cap of $384.68 million and approximately $40,800.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Mixin coin can now be purchased for $700.22 or 0.01325557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000037 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,377 coins. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

