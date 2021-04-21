Mizuho Boosts CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target to $130.00

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.67.

NYSE COR opened at $127.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.99.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $34,882.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,241.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

