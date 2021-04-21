Mizuho Boosts VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $160.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.58.

NYSE:VMW opened at $165.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.57. VMware has a 12-month low of $121.78 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at $21,513,610.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,559 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,165 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMW. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of VMware by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after buying an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $9,702,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $1,964,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

