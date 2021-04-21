Mizuho Increases American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $91.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP stock opened at $89.99 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.