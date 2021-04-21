MMOCoin (MMO) Reaches Market Cap of $892,182.26

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $892,182.26 and approximately $761.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000152 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,956,398 coins and its circulating supply is 68,401,142 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.