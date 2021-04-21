ModiHost Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $195,515.36 and approximately $44,412.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ModiHost coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ModiHost has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00067494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00020477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00094619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.90 or 0.00658598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.01 or 0.08028513 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00049332 BTC.

About ModiHost

ModiHost is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

