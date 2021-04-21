Moeda Loyalty Points Market Cap Tops $29.50 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00002727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $29.50 million and $2.12 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00068038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00021145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00094762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.40 or 0.00683112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00049243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.83 or 0.07377137 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars.

