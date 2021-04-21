Moelis & Company (MC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Moelis & Company to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Moelis & Company to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $59.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 112.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $67,367.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,182.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $89,965.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,029.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 562,091 shares of company stock worth $31,353,214 over the last quarter. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

